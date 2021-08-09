Critical Contrast: Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -34.95% -11.24% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.31 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -32.48 BIT Mining $3.34 million 93.37 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 4 0 2.80 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus price target of $211.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Company’s other professional franchises include development league teams – the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (the NBAGL). It owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates professional sports team performance centers – the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

