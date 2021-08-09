Cronos Group (CRON) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Cronos Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Cronos Group was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/15/2021 – Cronos Group was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.22. 2,048,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,290. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

