Cryptopay Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $51.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00813538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039808 BTC.

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

