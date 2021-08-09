cVault.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,452.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7,676.78 or 0.16780309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $76.77 million and $75,452.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.00810909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00103936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039809 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

