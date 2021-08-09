CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $11,456.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00139277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00145554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,234.76 or 1.00099824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00771996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

