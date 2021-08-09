CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,721. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $342.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

