Dai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $5.80 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $628.83 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,797,478,100 coins and its circulating supply is 5,797,477,611 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

