Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.29 ($107.39).

Shares of DAI opened at €76.03 ($89.45) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a 1-year low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

