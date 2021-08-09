Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.63. 75,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

