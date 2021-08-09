DAOBet (BET) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $2,143.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,213.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.37 or 0.01281803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00341129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00127804 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003128 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

