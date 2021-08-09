Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,490 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.56. 102,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

