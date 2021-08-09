Datarius Credit Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $62,293.75 and $1.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

