DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 106,552 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 510.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 106,552 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,120,000 after buying an additional 695,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

