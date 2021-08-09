DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 49,169 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.
The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.
The Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
