DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 657 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $279.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

