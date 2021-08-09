DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,065,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,135.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,137.98.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

