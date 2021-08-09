DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 132,899 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,899 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.