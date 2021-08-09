DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 326,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 311,537 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

