DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 720.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $14,977,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

