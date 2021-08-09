DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

VBR stock opened at $172.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

