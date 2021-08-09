DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INGR opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

