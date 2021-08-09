DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $305.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.