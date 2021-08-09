DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 194.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

