DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $3.77 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,847,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $172.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.87.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

