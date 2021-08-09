DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,894 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $353.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,006 shares of company stock worth $2,616,303 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

