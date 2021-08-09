DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

AMP stock opened at $265.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

