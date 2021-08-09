DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 6,664 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,781,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $82.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.