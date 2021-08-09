DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,428 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $146.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.91. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

