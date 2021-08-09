DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $1,152,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 857,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

