DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 64.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 229.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

