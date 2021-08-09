DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 100,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $262.56 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

