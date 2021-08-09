Dawn Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54.72 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $271.24 million and $54.72 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00008335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00105305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,084 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

