DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.42 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $202,851.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,470,458 coins and its circulating supply is 55,266,626 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

