Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions stock. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the period. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions comprises approximately 2.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

