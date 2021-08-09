DeltaChain (DELTA) Trading 81.5% Lower Over Last Week

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.00330267 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001231 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.41 or 0.00961154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

