Dent One Day Volume Reaches $60.81 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $327.12 million and $60.81 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00105305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

