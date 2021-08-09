DePay (DEPAY) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $40,547.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00137868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00151557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,721.49 or 0.99842315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00770113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.