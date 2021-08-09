DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Tops $105.30 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00008786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $105.30 million and $211,773.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00138868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,895.63 or 0.99922883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.93 or 0.00772746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

