Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €49.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.32 ($54.49).

ETR DBAN opened at €37.85 ($44.53) on Monday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a one year high of €39.34 ($46.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.25. The company has a market cap of $711.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

