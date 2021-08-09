Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00007600 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.90 million and $399,301.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00180832 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

