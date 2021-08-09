DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 37% against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $81,581.52 and $1,476.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.33 or 0.00819759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039575 BTC.

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

