dHedge DAO Trading 45.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $18.26 million and $10.51 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00813538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039808 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,285,169 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

