Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $820,382.86 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00584401 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.