DigitalBits Trading Up 55% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $143.94 million and $2.82 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00372174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003212 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012905 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.72 or 0.01112418 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,039,419 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.