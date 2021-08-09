Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $394.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001142 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00092899 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 110.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.