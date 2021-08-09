Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Up 0.5%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 73 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 11.62% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.