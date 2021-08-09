Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Discovery by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.82.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

