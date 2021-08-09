DODO Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. DODO has a total market cap of $160.98 million and $86.69 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DODO has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00811084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039811 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

