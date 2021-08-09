Dogecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33.12 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $33.12 billion and approximately $4.54 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00361623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,785,754,404 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

