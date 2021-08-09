Don H. Liu Sells 3,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TGT traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $262.41. 2,491,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,493. Target Co. has a one year low of $131.25 and a one year high of $263.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

